Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Tunisian President Kais Saied, and the United Arab Emirates' President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan paid state visits to China. In the latest W.E. Talk, Nasser Mandour, president of Suez Canal University, noted that Arab countries regard China as their old and new friend, and believed that these are very strong visits. (Chen Tianhao)