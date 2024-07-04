Hainan promotes free trade port in Germany

The Invest in China-Hainan Free Trade Port Europe Conference is held in Frankfurt, Germany on July 3. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

Hainan province held a series of exchange events in Germany this week promoting the Hainan Free Trade Port, aiming to deepen cooperation between Hainan and Germany in fields such as energy conservation, carbon reduction, healthcare and advanced manufacturing.

The Invest in China-Hainan Free Trade Port Europe Conference took place in Frankfurt, Germany, on Wednesday, attracting more than 500 representatives from 12 European countries. Companies from various sectors such as high-tech manufacturing, software engineering, finance, automotive engineering, bio-pharmaceuticals, corporate consulting, international logistics and international trade were among the participants.

During the conference, the Hainan delegation introduced European representatives to the preferential policies and development opportunities of the Hainan port, as well as investment opportunities in high-tech industries. They extended a warm invitation for European businesses to invest and set up operations in Hainan and encouraged friends from all walks of life to visit and enjoy the island province's tourism offerings.

The Hainan International Economic Development Bureau and the German-Chinese B usiness Association signed a memorandum of cooperation.

Ulrich Caspar, president of Chamber of Commerce and Industry for Frankfurt am Main, highlighted the growing importance of mutual investment and openness between China and Germany. He called for the two countries to continue to keep trade borders open.

Vincent De Saedeleer, vice president of Belgian-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, said that the Hainan Free Trade Port presents new business opportunities for Belgian companies.

During its visit to Germany, the delegation from Hainan engaged in discussions with personnel from Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, exploring the company's comprehensive eye health solutions and cataract workflow. They also met with executives from Siemens Energy, signing agreements and conducting research at the company's gas turbine factory and hydrogen power plant.

According to a strategic cooperation memorandum of understanding signed between the Hainan Provincial People's Government and Siemens Energy, both parties plan to collaborate on research, manufacturing and application in the field of hydrogen energy.

In Wolfsburg, the delegation met with leaders from Volkswagen Group and toured Volkswagen's Autostadt, also known as Car City. Autostadt is a popular visitor experience attraction that showcases the brands and rich history of the Volkswagen Group.