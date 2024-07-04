Discover Qilian Mountains' beauty at new museum

Visitors tour the Nature Museum of Qilian Mountain National Park in Zhangye, Gansu province, which opened on Tuesday. (Photo by Wang Jiang/for chinadaily.com.cn)

The Qilian Mountain National Park Natural Museum in Sunan Yugur autonomous county of Zhangye, Gansu province, opened to the public on Tuesday.

The museum, which was constructed over six years and cost more than 87 million yuan ($12 million), covers an area of 73,000 square meters.

The museum utilizes digital media to showcase the Qilian Mountain National Park's geographical location, mountain composition, glacier and river overview, distribution of flora and fauna, and mining contributions.

It's home to more than 1,100 of the mountain's diverse natural resource specimens.

The Qilian Mountains are a major mountain range in northwest China, extending over about 800 kilometers.

They are known for their rugged terrain, high peaks, deep valleys and diverse ecosystems.

