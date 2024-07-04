International couples embark on romantic tour in Qingyuan

On Wednesday, one hundred couples from home and abroad start a three-day romantic tour in Qingyuan, northern Guangdong province, exploring the city's natural beauty and experiencing its cultural charm. （Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn）

One hundred couples from countries and regions, including China, South Korea, New Zealand and Nigeria, started a three-day romantic tour on Wednesday in Qingyuan, northern Guangdong Province, exploring the city's natural beauty and experiencing its cultural charm.

According to the event's organizers, the couples will visit centenarians, plant intertwined trees together, taste local black tea, experience the wedding customs of the Yao ethnic group and the traditional long-table banquet, and visit the natural scenery of the Beijiang River during the tour.

"This is our first trip to China, and before this, we knew nothing about Qingyuan," said Ariel Cabiles Timajo from New Zealand.

He has visited over ten countries with his wife, Hanna Kryvonos. Due to the language barrier, they felt nervous and excited before coming to Guangdong.

The couple was amazed at the differences between Chinese and Western cultures, particularly during their visit to two centenarians when they learned that these elders still insist on hand washing their clothes.

"The elders are still living with their families, whereas in the West, parents are often sent to nursing homes — the warmth of family is truly moving," he said.

The tour attracted domestic and international participants, presenting a new opportunity for international tourism and cultural exchange, said Wang Shuopeng, executive president of the Guangdong Tourism Association.

"By focusing on the integration of culture on the foundation of exploring high-quality local natural tourism resources, we aim to provide immersive cultural experiences for domestic and foreign tourists," said Wang.

