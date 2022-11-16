Chinese hybrid rice offers solution to global food shortage: ministry

China attaches great attention to global food security and Chinese hybrid rice offers a solution to global food shortages, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Mao said that half a century ago, hybrid rice was developed and is now popularized in China, helping China feed nearly one-fifth of the world's population with less than 9 percent of the world's arable land.

Hybrid rice has been introduced to nearly 70 countries and regions on five continents in the world, making outstanding contributions to increasing grain production and agricultural development in those areas, providing China's solution to food shortages, she said.

China's grain production capacity has steadily increased, with output stabilizing at more than 1.3 trillion jin (650 million tons) for seven consecutive years, reaching a record high of 1.3657 trillion jin in 2021, with per capita grain volume reaching 483 kilograms, achieving basic grain self-sufficiency and food security.

Mao noted that China attaches great importance to global food security, which has become an increasingly serious problem.

China has listed food security as one of the eight key areas of cooperation in its Global Development Initiative (GDI). China has also proposed initiatives on international food security cooperation under the G20 framework and the eight proposals on establishing cooperative partnerships for commodities and safeguarding global food security.

China has also reached an important consensus on strengthening cooperation on food supply, access, utilization and stability with participating parties at the just-concluded 25th China-ASEAN summit meeting.

Mao said that China will continue to work with other countries for a shared future, advance the GDI, strengthen cooperation on food security and poverty reduction, and make greater contributions to accelerating the implementation of the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and building a world free from hunger and poverty.