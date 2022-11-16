Chinese, Russian FMs meet in Bali

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met here on Tuesday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov while Wang, as an entourage of Chinese President Xi Jinping, attended the Group of 20 summit.

Lavrov once again extended warm congratulations on the successful conclusion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), saying that Xi's re-election by unanimous vote as general secretary of the Central Committee of the CPC fully demonstrates his lofty political prestige and the high trust and support of the Chinese people.

He said the Russian side stands ready to work with China to further consolidate the sound momentum of high-level exchanges of the two sides, maintain the continuity of the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination, expand bilateral practical cooperation, strengthen international coordination and fully unleash the potential of Russia-China relations.

Wang said that the success of the 20th CPC National Congress has attracted the attention of the whole country as well as the world, adding that the most important achievement of the congress was the election of a new central leadership with Comrade Xi at its core, which fully demonstrates the will of the Party and the people.

With General Secretary Xi as the core of the CPC Central Committee and the Party, China will march bravely towards its established goals and realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, he noted.

Wang said that China is willing to work with Russia to push forward their high-level exchanges and communication in various fields, deepen bilateral practical cooperation and facilitate personnel exchanges.

He stressed that China is willing to work with Russia and like-minded countries to firmly promote the world multipolarity process, staunchly support the democratization of international relations, and steadfastly safeguard the UN-centered international system.

The two sides reiterated that they will continue to strengthen communication and cooperation within multilateral frameworks, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS countries.

The two sides exchanged views on the Ukraine issue.

Wang said the four points about what must be done and the four things the international community must do together proposed by Xi is China's basic principles in tackling the Ukraine issue. China noticed that Russia has recently reaffirmed the established position that "a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought," which shows Russia's rational and responsible attitude, he added.

China willingly saw Russia release the signal of dialogue and agree to resume the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. China will continue holding an objective and fair position and playing a constructive role in promoting peace talks, Wang said.

Lavrov said Russia has always been open to negotiation and dialogue.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues such as the Asia-Pacific situation, the Korean Peninsula issue and the Iran nuclear issue.