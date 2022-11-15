Chinese FM elaborates on Xi-Biden meeting in Indonesia

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi briefed the media here on Monday on the closely-watched meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, and answered questions of journalists in this regard.

During the in-person meeting between Xi and Biden held earlier on Monday ahead of the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia's resort island of Bali, the two heads of state had candid, in-depth, constructive and strategic communication on major issues concerning China-U.S. relations as well as the prospects for global peace and development, Wang said.

Noting the great significance of the meeting, Wang said it was the first in-person meeting between the heads of state of China and the United States in three years, the first in-person meeting between Xi and Biden since the latter became the U.S. president, and also the first interaction between the top leaders of the two countries after China and the United States fulfilled their respective major domestic agendas this year.

Noting the in-depth communication between Xi and Biden, Wang said that the meeting lasted more than three hours, longer than previously agreed, and that the exchange of views between the two heads of state was comprehensive, deep, candid, constructive and strategic.

Noting the rich content of the meeting, Wang said the two heads of state discussed five topics, including the domestic and foreign policies of their respective countries, China-U.S. relations, the Taiwan question, dialogue and cooperation in various fields as well as major global and regional issues, covering the most important aspects of China-U.S. relations and the most pressing regional and global issues of the moment.

Calling the meeting a guide for the future, he said the two heads of state have, in their meeting, set the course and made plans for China-U.S. relations.

In the meeting, President Xi expounded on the key outcomes and great significance of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), and stressed that the domestic and foreign policies of the CPC and the Chinese government are open and transparent, with clearly stated and transparent strategic intentions and great continuity and stability, Wang noted.

The meeting not only bears great practical significance, but will also have an important and far-reaching impact on China-U.S. relations in the next stage and even longer period to come, he said.

Wang particularly mentioned Biden's remarks concerning the Taiwan question that the United States is committed to the one-China policy, does not support "Taiwan independence," does not support "two Chinas" or "one China, one Taiwan," and does not seek to use the Taiwan question as a tool to contain China.

During the meeting, the two presidents agreed to maintain regular contact, and agreed that their respective diplomatic teams should maintain strategic communication so as to implement the common understandings reached during the meeting, Wang noted.