Chinese firm puts 1st phase of Mero oilfield into production in Brazil

2022-05-03

Mero oilfield Phase-I joint development project has been put into production in Brazil by China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) Limited, the listed unit of China's largest producer of offshore crude oil and natural gas.

Mero oilfield, about 150 km off Rio de Janeiro, is located at the Libra block in Brazil's Santos Basin pre-salt area with an average water depth of 1930 meters.

Huang Yehua, president of CNOOC Brazil, said that the project is reaching its production capacity of up to 180,000 barrels per day with the first phase of the project put into production.

CNOOC holds a 9.65-percent stake in the Mero oilfield joint development project.

