LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China's Liaoning sees growth in int'l freight train services

1
2022-05-02 23:20:12Xinhua Editor : Wang Fan ECNS App Download

Northeast China's Liaoning Province launched its 100th China-Europe freight train, which departed from its capital of Shenyang on Sunday, according to local transport authorities.

As of Sunday, the province has seen the numbers of the freight trains increase by 19 percent year on year in 2022. And the trains have delivered 9,977 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of goods, up 20 percent year on year.

China Railway Shenyang Bureau Group Co., Ltd. has been improving the logistics network for the services, developing new routes while reducing overall logistics costs.

The bureau also prioritizes the transport capacity allocation for the services to ensure speed and efficiency.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]