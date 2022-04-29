LINE

Pregnant woman in Beijing COVID-19 control zone sent to hospital within 10 minutes

(ECNS) -- A pregnant woman in Beijing's Chaoyang District, a temporary control zone designed to contain the spread of COVID-19, was sent to hospital within 10 minutes on Wednesday.

The police station of Shibalidian Town in Chaoyang District received the distress call from the woman.

After verifying her information, Wang Chao, deputy director of the police station, rushed to the woman's home and spoke with her community and local disease control department.

She was quickly sent to the hospital and is now in good health.

