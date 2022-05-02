LINE

Hong Kong Customs detects suspected smuggling case

Hong Kong Customs said Monday it had detected a suspected smuggling case in Hong Kong last month, seizing a large batch of suspected smuggled goods with an estimated market value of about 160 million Hong Kong dollars (about 20.38 million U.S. dollars).

Customs officers conducted an operation against sea smuggling in the western waters of Hong Kong on April 21 and intercepted a river trade vessel heading towards Mainland waters.

The Customs said the batch of suspected smuggled goods was found after inspection, which includes solid-state drives, integrated circuits, memory cards, musical instrument accessories and audio equipment in three of the containers on board the vessel.

A 69-year-old woman suspected to be connected with the case was arrested and the three containers involved was detained the next day after a follow-up investigation, said the customs, adding that the investigation is ongoing and further arrests are not ruled out.

The customs stressed that it will keep up its enforcement action and will continue to fiercely combat smuggling activities.

