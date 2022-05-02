LINE

Beijing reports 41 new local COVID-19 cases

2022-05-02
Beijing reported 41 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine asymptomatic cases between 3 p.m. Sunday and 3 p.m. Monday, local authorities have said.

Beijing's 12 districts will carry out three rounds of nucleic acid screening on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in succession to curb the COVID-19 resurgence, according to a press conference by the Beijing Municipal Health Commission.

About 3.8 million people were sampled for nucleic acid testing in the Chaoyang District on Sunday. The initial screening showed that the samples in seven test tubes tested positive.

The district immediately carried out work including epidemiological investigation and source tracing.

