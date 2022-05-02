LINE

Hong Kong's secondary schools, kindergartens to resume face-to-face classes in phases

Secondary schools and kindergartens in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) will start resuming face-to-face classes in phases on Tuesday, increasing the number of face-to-face teaching schools to over 2,100.

Hong Kong's Hospital Authority said on Monday that in response to the resumption of face-to-face classes in school, the HKSAR government will adopt a series of measures including enhancing anti-pandemic measures in schools, as well as reserving a certain portion of quotas in designated clinics to COVID-19 patients who are primary school and kindergarten students.

The Education Bureau (EDB) of the HKSAR government and the Hong Kong Paediatric Society will also co-organize two virtual lectures on Thursday and Saturday, which invites paediatricians to provide expert advice to parents on "Complications of COVID-19 infection and importance of COVID-19 vaccination in children," while a new round of school vaccination day activities will be launched to further promote COVID-19 vaccination for students.

A spokesperson for the EDB said that vaccination is the most effective way in preventing infections, severe cases and deaths due to COVID-19, and a high vaccination rate will help construct a more effective protective barrier in schools, creating a safer learning environment for students in the resumption of half-day face-to-face classes.

