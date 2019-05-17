LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Business

Huawei opposes U.S. export control decision

1
2019-05-17 23:25:25Xinhua Editor : Wang Fan ECNS App Download

Chinese technology firm Huawei said Thursday that it is "against the decision" made by the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) of the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Huawei made the announcement after the BIS on Wednesday put the company and its affiliates on an "Entity List," which would restrict the sale or transfer of U.S. technologies to the company.

Huawei said in a statement given to Xinhua that this decision is in no one's interest and will do significant economic harm to the American companies with which Huawei does business, affect tens of thousands of American jobs, and disrupt the current collaboration and mutual trust that exist on the global supply chain.

Huawei will seek remedies immediately and find a resolution to this matter and will also proactively endeavor to mitigate the impacts of this incident, said the statement.

Also, the White House on Wednesday issued an executive order to ban foreign-made telecommunications equipment which Washington deemed as "posing an unacceptable risk."

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.