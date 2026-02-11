China launches second phase of 6G technology trials

(ECNS) - China has begun the second phase of national trials for sixth-generation, or 6G, mobile communications technology, marking a shift from early-stage research to testing practical technical solutions and prototype equipment, state media reported.

The trials follow the completion of a first phase focused on identifying key technologies. The second phase will test technical approaches across typical use scenarios and performance targets, with the aim of developing early prototype systems.

Chinese policymakers have identified 6G as a priority for future industrial development and have included it in national medium- and long-term development planning.

China has accumulated more than 300 key technical research results during the first stage of trials, laying the groundwork for further development.

The country's 6G testing program is designed in three stages. After the current technical-solution testing phase, a third stage will focus on network-level system trials and the development of pre-commercial equipment.

Several regions have begun positioning themselves to support future 6G development. The Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area has introduced a local policy framework to integrate 6G with applications such as autonomous driving, AI-powered robotics, and virtual reality.

The current phase will focus on improving equipment performance across application scenarios, expanding shared testing platforms and advancing core components such as chips.

China is expected to begin early commercial use of 6G around 2030, with large-scale deployment potentially following in the years after, though no official timeline has been announced.

(By Zhang Jiahao)