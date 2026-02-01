Starmer's China visit seen as boost for UK tourism and retail

The traditional Chinese Puning Yingge folk dance takes center stage at London's Burlington Arcade on Feb 10, 2024. The arcade has been an iconic London landmark since 1819. (Photo by Yu Guo/For China Daily)

As British Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits China this week with a delegation of ministers and business leaders, retail and tourism stakeholders in the United Kingdom are looking to renewed high-level engagement to drive travel and cultural exchanges.

"High-level visits carry significant symbolic meaning and tangible benefits. They convey positive signals of openness, confidence, and a commitment to sustained dialogue and cooperation," said Trupti Shah, commercial director at London's Burlington Arcade. "They help create a stable environment for collaboration across retail, tourism, and cultural exchange."

As one of London's most historic retail destinations, Burlington Arcade has positioned itself as a cultural bridge between the UK and China. In 2024, the arcade hosted the Yingge dance performance, which is classified as a national intangible cultural heritage in South China's Guangdong province. The performance was a big success; it attracted strong interest from Chinese communities and international visitors, and boosted footfall and media exposure, said Shah.

Yingge dance performance draws crowds to Burlington Arcade on Feb 10, 2024 (Photo provided to China Daily)

This year, the arcade plans to host waist drum and Yangge performances from China's Shaanxi province as part of London's Chinese New Year celebrations in mid-February.

Tourism is also in focus during Starmer's trip, with VisitBritain CEO Patricia Yates joining the delegation to Beijing and Shanghai. Yates said China is forecast to return to Britain's top 10 most valuable visitor markets this year, with an estimated 641,000 visits and 1.2 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) in visitor spending.

"Joining the prime minister's delegation is a timely opportunity to tell a compelling story of Britain and engage with cultural and industry leaders to compete for visitor spend and economic growth," Yates said.

The British tourist authority is rolling out its global screen tourism campaign "Starring GREAT Britain" in China, capitalizing on strong interest in filming locations. Research shows 96 percent of Chinese travelers considering a UK visit are interested in sites featured in films and TV series, according to VisitBritain.

People check out the James Bond 007 film installation in Burlington Arcade in October 2024. (Xing Yi / China Daily)

"We want our Chinese visitors to explore beyond London. The growing direct airline routes from China into regional gateways including Manchester are valuable chances to do that," said Yates.

For heritage retail destinations such as Burlington Arcade, the rebound in UK–China travel and economic ties presents a long-term opportunity.

"We are not just a shopping destination," Shah said. "We are a cultural landmark, and through sustained partnerships we hope to deepen people-to-people connections between the UK and China."