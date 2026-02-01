China, Algeria expand space cooperation with new satellite launch

China launched a satellite for Algeria on Saturday, sending a Chinese-made remote-sensing spacecraft into orbit aboard a Long March 2C carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Inner Mongolia autonomous region.

The rocket lifted off at 12:01 pm and soon deployed AlSat-3B into its preset orbit. Developed by the China Academy of Space Technology, the satellite will work with its predecessor, AlSat-3A, which was also built by the academy and launched by a Long March 2C rocket from the Jiuquan spaceport on Jan 15.

The pair is tasked with obtaining data and images to support geological mapping, land-use and agricultural planning, environmental monitoring, and disaster prevention and mitigation.

According to a contract signed in July 2023 between China Great Wall Industry Corp — the overseas trading arm of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp — and the Algerian Space Agency, the Chinese side will deliver two optical remote-sensing satellites to the North African nation and provide ground systems, training and other support services.

The AlSat-3 project marks a new achievement in space cooperation between China and Algeria following the successful launch of the Alcomsat-1 communications satellite in December 2017, China Great Wall Industry said.

The Long March 2C model is made by the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology. The rocket is 43 meters long and 3.35 meters in diameter and has a liftoff weight of 242.5 metric tons. It is mainly used to deploy satellites into low-Earth and sun-synchronous orbits.

The launch marked the 629th mission of the Long March rocket family and China's ninth rocket flight in 2026.