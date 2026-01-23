Hebei's 'ancient pressure cooker' setting internet ablaze

A star of Hebei Museum in Shijiazhuang in China's Hebei province, the Tripod with Bear-shaped Feet, has taken the internet by storm after being dubbed the "ancient pressure cooker" by netizens.

Unearthed in 1968 from a Western Han Dynasty (206 BC-24 AD) prince's tomb, the ancient artifact stands at only 18.1 centimeters tall and features three cheerfully squatting bears as its feet. But the real ingenuity lies in the tripod's lid, which was designed with a simple flip-and-twist lock with animal-shaped latches to create a remarkably tight seal.

This design allowed steam to be trapped so food could be cooked faster in high pressure, a principle that is still adopted in modern devices.

Experts have lauded the tripod as symbolizing the advanced craftsmanship and innovative spirit of ancient China.