Def Jam launches division in Chengdu to tap into China's hip-hop market

On Tuesday, Universal Music Group launched a localized edition of Def Jam Recordings in Sichuan province under its Universal Music Greater China division.

Founded over four decades ago, Def Jam Recordings played a defining role in shaping hip-hop culture into a global cultural force.

Def Jam Recordings China will be headquartered in Chengdu, a city widely recognized for its energetic music ecosystem and hip-hop subculture.

In recognition of the city's long-standing hip-hop community, Def Jam Recordings China announced three acclaimed Chinese rappers as special guest curators: Xie Di, Wang Yitai, and Deng Dianguo, also known as DDG. Drawing on their local influence, the curators will help identify, mentor, and spotlight emerging voices from across China.

"China is one of the most important and dynamic music markets in the world today, with a new generation of artists shaping culture both locally and globally," said Adam Granite, executive vice-president of market development at Universal Music Group.

"Launching Def Jam Recordings China reflects our long-term commitment to this market and our belief that Chinese hip-hop has a powerful role to play in the global evolution of the genre," Granite said.

Tunji Balogun, chairman and CEO of Def Jam Recordings, said that Def Jam has always been built around dynamic artists who speak directly from their own communities, languages, and lived realities.

He believes Def Jam Recordings China will continues that tradition. "The goal is not to copy what's worked elsewhere, but to support Chinese artists in defining hip-hop on their own terms, in ways that feel authentic, contemporary, and culturally grounded," Balogun said.

Alongside the launch, Def Jam Recordings China also announced its focus on Guofeng Hip-hop, a creative direction developed in close collaboration with Migu, a Chengdu-headquartered leading digital content platform under China Mobile.

"Guofeng" is a term widely used in China's creative industries to describe contemporary music that draws from Chinese language, cultural references, and storytelling traditions, while engaging with modern production approaches and global music trends.

The two sides will collaborate on music content development, talent discovery and incubation programs, marketing, distribution, and live performances, as well as merchandise and street culture–driven expressions, with a shared focus on shaping Guofeng Hip-hop into a distinct genre and positioning it within the global hip-hop conversation.