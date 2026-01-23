Keeping tradition alive: Qiong Opera, Hainan's intangible heritage

Qiong Opera is one of the regional operatic styles of Chinese opera and has deep cultural roots that reflect the unique history and traditions of south China's Hainan Province, which is referred to as Qiong in abbreviation. One of the unique features of Qiong Opera is its Hainan dialect, which gives the opera a distinct linguistic flavor. It was listed as a form of national intangible cultural heritage in 2008.

Generations of Qiong Opera inheritors have been seeking to revitalize this old art, with their perseverance and innovative spirit. They have devoted themselves to the Qiong Opera, infusing it with newfound vitality and relentlessly working toward its revival, poised to shine on the global stage.

Fu Chuanjie, Vice President of the Hainan Opera Theater and recipient of the prestigious 27th Plum Blossom Award, has devoted his life to the promotion of Qiong Opera. Established in 1983, the Plum Blossom Award is China's highest honor for opera performers.

Fu strongly believes that Qiong Opera should be performed more frequently in schools to cultivate a deeper appreciation for the art form among young people. When he observes young actors delivering less-than-perfect performances, he doesn't hesitate to offer constructive feedback, sharing his expertise openly. Moreover, he considers the countryside the "foundation" of the opera, and has maintained a deep commitment to performing in rural counties and villages throughout the years.