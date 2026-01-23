Egypt deepens China partnership through tourism roadshows

The Egyptian Tourism Authority is rolling out three roadshows from mid-January to strengthen cooperation with China's travel market and showcase Egypt's renewed tourism vision.

"China is a strategic market for Egypt, and these roadshows mark an important step in deepening our engagement with Chinese travel partners," says Ahmed Youssef, CEO of the Egyptian Tourism Authority.

"With the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum and the introduction of new, diverse tourism products, Egypt is entering a new era. Through direct dialogue, presentations, and Q&A sessions in Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou, we look forward to building stronger partnerships and welcoming more Chinese travelers to experience Egypt's heritage, culture, and hospitality."

The China roadshows have been scheduled for Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou in Guangdong province in January, bringing together key stakeholders, tour operators, travel agencies, media, and industry partners for in-depth presentations and discussions.

The roadshows are designed to facilitate dialogue, share insights, and explore opportunities for joint initiatives, product development, and market-specific strategies tailored to Chinese travelers.