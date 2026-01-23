Ice fishing attracts tourists to Jingpo Lake's winter festival

The Jingpo Lake scenic area in Mudanjiang, Northeast China's Heilongjiang province, recently held its annual winter ice fishing festival. [Photo by Zhang Yingli/For chinadaily.com.cn]

The Jingpo Lake scenic area in Mudanjiang, Northeast China's Heilongjiang province, recently held its annual winter ice fishing festival, alongside a competitive ice fishing contest.

Jingpo, the magnificent volcanic lava barrier lake, boasts a pristine ecosystem and abundant aquatic resources, and its winter ice fishing festival has become an iconic event for ice and snow tourism in the province.

The local winter ice fishing is a millennium-old tradition dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907), when fish harvested through the ice were sent as tribute to the imperial capital Chang'an, today's Xi'an, Shaanxi province.

The fishermen chanted and slowly lowered a massive net into the icy depths. The climax came when dozens of them worked together to haul the net up, revealing a spectacular harvest of fish leaping onto the ice.