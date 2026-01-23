Warm water, house slippers and a viral 'Chinese time' moment

If you've scrolled through TikTok or Instagram lately, you might have stumbled upon the phrase: "You met me at a very Chinese time in my life." It's catchy, a little mysterious and, if the millions of views are any indication, has online users captivated.

But what's behind this viral sensation, and why are so many people, particularly non-Chinese users, suddenly declaring themselves to be in their "Chinese era"?

The phrase itself is a playful twist on a line in the final scene of the 1999 film "Fight Club": "You met me at a very strange time in my life." Fast forward to 2025 and into 2026, and the internet has reimagined it as "a very Chinese time," pairing it with videos and images that celebrate Chinese culture, lifestyle and sometimes, tongue-in-cheek stereotypes. The trend's appeal lies in its blend of humor, curiosity and genuine appreciation for Chinese culture, one that's both ancient and ever evolving.

A key figure in this movement is Chinese-American creator Sherry Zhu, whose viral videos invited viewers to become "Chinese baddies" alongside her.

"I'm gonna let you in on a little secret okay, tomorrow you are turning Chinese, and I know that sounds intimidating but there's no point in fighting it now because you are the chosen one," Sherry says in her video which has garnered 2.6 million views.

Chinese-American content creator Sherry Zhu has been influential in this latest trend, with her Chinese content gaining millions of views. /@sherryxiiruii

The invitation was irresistible and thousands joined in, sharing their newfound "Chinese" habits, including drinking warm water instead of cold, slipping into house slippers at the door, eating congee for breakfast and even adopting traditional Chinese medicine practices.

Suddenly, social media feeds were filled with people boiling apples, pears, jujube dates and goji berries, all in the name of wellness and cultural exploration.

Many participants have committed to immersing themselves in the culture, diving into Mandarin language lessons, learning about Chinese New Year traditions and exploring the significance of the upcoming Year of the Horse. For some, it's their "first time being Chinese," and the mix of nerves and excitement is evident in their posts.

The trend has become a digital gateway for cultural exchange, allowing people to share experiences, ask questions and connect across continents.

Unsurprisingly, the trend has sparked some differing opinions.

Supporters praise it for promoting cultural understanding and breaking down barriers. They see it as a celebration of China's growing global influence, a phenomenon reflected in the country's high ranking on the Brand Finance 2025 Global Soft Power Index, and the surging popularity of Chinese social platforms like RedNote, or Xiaohongshu.

For many, the trend is a sign of genuine curiosity and appreciation for Chinese culture, rather than appropriation.

Yet, not everyone is convinced. Critics argue that some videos perpetuate stereotypes or cross the line into cultural appropriation. They caution that while imitation can be flattering, it's important to approach cultural traditions with respect and understanding, rather than reducing them to viral content. The debate itself is a testament to the complexities of cultural exchange in the digital age.

Like all trends, "You met me at a very Chinese time in my life" will eventually fade, replaced by the next viral sensation. But its impact lingers. It has sparked conversations about identity, belonging and the ways in which cultures influence one another in an interconnected world.

For China, it's a sign that its traditions, language and lifestyle are not just being noticed, but embraced and celebrated by a global audience.