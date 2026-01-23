Chongqing railway attendants undergo training ahead of travel rush

Attendants from the Chongqing Passenger Transport Section of China Railway Chengdu Group receive etiquette training in Chongqing to enhance service quality and prepare for the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush, Jan 22, 2026. [Photo /chinadaily.com.cn]
Attendants from the Chongqing Passenger Transport Section of China Railway Chengdu Group receive etiquette training in Chongqing to enhance service quality and prepare for the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush, Jan 22, 2026. [Photo/chinadaily.com.cn]
