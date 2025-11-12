LINE

Flare sunset snapped: Photographer shoots Sun's 'pulse' in style

When an X1.7-class solar flare erupted on November 9, a photographer was able to capture the rare visual spectacle – the entire process of a sunset, complete with a magnificent "flare" effect. A solar flare is a phenomenon where a localized area on the sun's surface suddenly emits intense light, accompanied by a massive release of energy in a short period. In this unedited, single-take video, the setting sun slowly sank below the horizon as flocks of migratory birds flew by, infusing the cold, cosmic spectacle with the warmth of life.

