10th Colorful World exhibition opens at Beijing's Shougang Park

The 10th Colorful World exhibition and exchange opened on Wednesday at Hall 9 of Shougang Park in Beijing, one of the main venues of the ongoing 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services. The event runs until Sept 14.

Organized by the Information Office of the Beijing Municipal Government, the showcase highlights cultural exchange brought about by the Belt and Road Initiative. It brings together exhibitions, live performances, and tourism promotions aimed at strengthening understanding between China and other countries.

During the opening ceremony, diplomats from Jordan, the Central African Republic, Uganda, and Indonesia promoted their nations' tourism resources. Artistic performances, promotional videos, and interactive activities were also staged.

Officials describe the exhibition as a key part of the cultural and tourism section of CIFTIS and an important platform for Beijing's international cultural exchanges. This year's edition features technology-driven attractions, including an AI-powered "One-Click World Tour" and immersive interactive segments linking indoor and outdoor venues via live broadcast.

The indoor exhibitions feature 20 embassy exhibition booths, new outdoor additions with cultural innovation exhibitions for local companies and organizations, and a 10th-anniversary retrospective.

These, combined with the displays of Beijing's Central Axis and various interactive installations, created a multisensory experience space and a fusion of Beijing's historical and modern elements.