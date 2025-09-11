China now boasts world's largest disease control system, health minister says

China has built the world's largest disease prevention and control system, Health Minister Lei Haichao said on Thursday.

Lei said the nation's disease control system covers the four levels of central government, provinces, cities and counties or districts.

The health literacy of Chinese residents grew from 23.2 percent in 2020 to 31.9 percent in 2024, he said during a news conference held by the State Council Information Office.

The nation has also implemented a nationwide free immunization program that protects against 15 diseases and the premature mortality rate for key chronic diseases has been successfully reined in, he said.

The incidence rates for tuberculosis, hepatitis B, HIV/AIDS and other contagious diseases have been declining continuously or maintained at a low level.

In addition, China has established the world's largest healthcare system, with a focus on expanding access to quality healthcare services, according to Lei.

By the end of last year, the number of medical and healthcare institutions had reached 1.09 million and over 90 percent of residents are now able to reach the nearest healthcare provider within 15 minutes, he said.