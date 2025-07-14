Preservation of heritage in Dunhuang embodies Chinese values

The rich cultural heritage that is embedded in life in Dunhuang, Gansu province, has impressed foreign visitors, underlining the significance of cultural exchange and mutual learning among civilizations.

Vikash Kumar Singh, an Indian teacher at the Beijing Foreign Studies University, marveled at the paintings on the walls at the Mogao Grottoes, also known as the Mogao Caves, in Dunhuang.

"The style of painting gives us a lot of information from that period of time, like the Sui Dynasty (581-618), Tang Dynasty (618-907) and even some information from Middle Eastern countries," said Kumar.

The teacher was among a group of 20 cultural experts and media representatives from 10 countries, including Rwanda, Sri Lanka, Russia and Iran, who gathered in Dunhuang for a three-day cultural dialogue and tour last week.

As an ancillary event to the Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting that was concluded on Friday in Beijing, the activity leveraged Dunhuang's rich cultural heritage to convey the values of Chinese civilization — "harmony and coexistence" and "beauty in sharing".

During the visit, participants explored the Yumen Pass, including the Great Wall from the Han Dynasty (206 BC-AD 220), as well as the Mogao Grottoes, Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring, the city's most iconic landmarks.

The group also attended "Dynamic Dunhuang", an immersive performance inspired by Dunhuang murals that recreated music and dances from the Tang Dynasty using modern technology.

"China is evolving a lot — it has a lot of technologies but keeps all the cultures safe," said Miguel Alejandro Diaz Cossio from Bolivia's Los Tiempos Media Group. "What I really enjoyed was the fusion of technology and culture. It's amazing how China can show these things and we would like to share them back in Bolivia."

The event included plans for the creation of short videos and microdocumentaries to tell Dunhuang's story in various forms, while also connecting moments of dialogue among civilizations. Technological efforts that aid in the preservation of cultural heritage were highlighted through the presentation of physical and digital 4K imagery that showcases Dunhuang.

The delegation also experienced the grandeur of the Silk Road during the Han Dynasty period, which was restored through AI at the Site of Xuanquan Posthouse.

"Dunhuang proves that true civilization confidence stems from inclusiveness, which is precisely the spirit that the world urgently needs today," Cossio said.

Visual and textual materials from the visit will be disseminated globally in multiple languages to build international engagement around the conference.

"I hope more foreigners can come and visit the ancient sites of Chinese culture and see the Mogao Caves," said Alexander Lomanov, a researcher from the Primakov National Research Institute of World Economy and International Relations at the Russian Academy of Sciences. "It is of great help in cultivating Sinologists and also a great inspiration for young people."