U.S. Senate approves Joshua Rudd as leader of NSA and Cyber Command

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday approved Joshua Rudd to serve as leader of the National Security Agency (NSA) and the U.S. Cyber Command, filling the position that has remained vacant since last April.

The upper chamber approved Rudd by a vote of 71-29, indicating bipartisan support.

Some democratic lawmakers opposed, citing Rudd's lack of experience in cybersecurity. Rudd previously served as deputy director of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and has decades of military experience.

After Timothy Haugh's firing in April 2025, William Hartman has been the acting head.