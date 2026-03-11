LINE

Text:AAAPrint
World

U.S. Senate approves Joshua Rudd as leader of NSA and Cyber Command

2026-03-11 09:07:57Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday approved Joshua Rudd to serve as leader of the National Security Agency (NSA) and the U.S. Cyber Command, filling the position that has remained vacant since last April.

The upper chamber approved Rudd by a vote of 71-29, indicating bipartisan support.

Some democratic lawmakers opposed, citing Rudd's lack of experience in cybersecurity. Rudd previously served as deputy director of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and has decades of military experience.

After Timothy Haugh's firing in April 2025, William Hartman has been the acting head. 

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]