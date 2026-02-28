LINE

Text:AAAPrint
ECNS Wire

China steps up law enforcement patrols around Huangyan Island

2026-02-28 16:58:54Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - China's coast guard said that it conducted law enforcement patrols on Saturday in the territorial waters and surrounding areas of Huangyan Island in the South China Sea, and that it has stepped up such activities throughout February, according to a statement published on its official WeChat account.

The coast guard added that it handled vessels involved in illegal infringement activities in accordance with laws and regulations and further reinforced control over the relevant waters.

It noted that the operations aimed to safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]