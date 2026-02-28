China steps up law enforcement patrols around Huangyan Island

(ECNS) - China's coast guard said that it conducted law enforcement patrols on Saturday in the territorial waters and surrounding areas of Huangyan Island in the South China Sea, and that it has stepped up such activities throughout February, according to a statement published on its official WeChat account.

The coast guard added that it handled vessels involved in illegal infringement activities in accordance with laws and regulations and further reinforced control over the relevant waters.

It noted that the operations aimed to safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.

(By Zhang Jiahao)