China urges citizens to leave Iran, issues security warning for Israel

Explosion seen in the central area of Iran's capital Tehran，Feb. 28, 2026. (Photo: AFP)

(ECNS) - China has advised its citizens not to travel to Iran and urged those already there to leave as soon as possible, while warning nationals in Israel to strengthen security precautions amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

In notices issued by China's Foreign Ministry and its embassy and consulates in Iran and Israel, the security situation there was described as"highly tense," with authorities urging Chinese citizens in those countries to enhance safety measures and to evacuate promptly.

Chinese diplomatic missions in Iran and neighboring countries will provide necessary assistance to those seeking to leave via commercial flights or land routes.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing that China is closely monitoring developments in Iran.

"China has consistently advocated resolving issues through political and diplomatic means and opposes the use or threat of force in international relations," Mao said.

She added that China supports the Iranian government and people in safeguarding national stability and legitimate rights, and expressed hope that "all parties will cherish peace, exercise restraint and resolve differences through dialogue." She said China is willing to continue playing a responsible role.

Separately, China's embassy in Israel urged Chinese citizens there to closely follow security developments and official alerts issued by Israeli authorities.

The embassy said most areas of Israel are currently under an orange travel risk level, defined as high risk, while areas near the northern border and around Gaza are under a red level, defined as extremely high risk. It advised citizens not to travel to red-level areas and urged those already there to relocate to safer regions as soon as possible.

The embassy also called on citizens to avoid sensitive institutions and facilities and to contact local police and the Chinese embassy in case of emergency.

(By Zhang Jiahao)