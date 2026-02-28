Girl from Taiwan deliberately rammed in Shibuya, sparking backlash over Japan's bumping attackers

(ECNS) -- A video shows a mother and her daughter from China's Taiwan province deliberately knocked down by a woman while they were crossing a street in Shibuya, Tokyo recently, sparking widespread discussion in Taiwan after the footage of the incident went viral.

The video shows crowds of tourists crossing the busy intersection while taking photos. A girl was posing holding up a peace sign on the crosswalk when a middle-aged woman in a blue coat suddenly approached her quickly from behind and deliberately rammed into her, knocking the young girl out of the frame.

The video triggered a heated discussion online in Taiwan. One person commented that the woman's movements indicated clear intent. Before colliding with the girl, she appeared to elbow another pedestrian before striking the girl too.

Some claimed they had seen Japanese social media posts suggesting that people had encountered the same individual in Shibuya. Others thought that the woman might be in a hurry, yet many argued the footage clearly shows deliberate elbowing.

Some commenters expressed surprise, noting Japan's reputation for politeness. However, a man from Taiwan who has lived in Japan for 21 years wrote on social media that these kinds of incidents do indeed occur, saying that he himself had experienced similar encounters multiple times.

Media reports also identified busy commercial districts such as Shinjuku, Ueno, Shibuya, and Shinsaibashi as locations where such collisions have reportedly occurred. According to reports, perpetrators often target the elderly, women, children, or physically weaker individuals, and in recent years, tourists have increasingly become targets. They push people in busy areas because it's difficult to prosecute them as they can argue it's not intentional.

(By Gong Weiwei)