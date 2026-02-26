LINE

Consulate warns Chinese citizens against traveling to Japan following Osaka robbery incident

2026-02-26 Editor : Mo Honge

(ECNS) -- A Chinese national was robbed of a backpack containing 5 million yen (about $33,000) in cash by unidentified assailants in Osaka's Sumiyoshi Ward on Wednesday, with the suspect still at large, the Consulate-General of China in Osaka announced.

The consulate said it immediately lodged representations with local police, urging the Japanese side to solve the case as soon as possible and effectively protect the lives and property of Chinese citizens in Japan.

Noting a recent deterioration in public security and a rise in similar incidents, the consulate again advised Chinese citizens to avoid traveling to Japan in the near future. It also urged those in its consular district to closely monitor the local security situation, avoid carrying large amounts of cash, and take precautions for personal safety.

In case of emergencies, Chinese citizens are advised to report to the police immediately and contact the consulate for assistance. The consular protection and assistance hotline of the Consulate-General of China in Osaka is: 06-6445-9427.

(By Gong Weiwei)

 
 

