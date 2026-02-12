Chinese authorities launch investigation after fishing boat hits Bryde's whale

(ECNS) - A fishing boat has collided with a Bryde's whale near Weizhou Island in southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, injuring the whale and prompting an official investigation, according to media reports.

The Weizhou Island tourism zone management committee said in a statement that the boat was unable to avoid the whale after the owner spotted it at close range, resulting in a collision that injured the whale's back.

A fishing boat collides with a Bryde's whale near Weizhou Island in southern China's Guangxi. (Photo: Screenshot)

According to the committee, the vessel had completed the required departure procedures before leaving port to conduct shrimp fishing operations several nautical miles offshore. The collision occurred later while the boat was returning to the harbor.

The committee said the area where the incident occurred is not a common site for Bryde's whales, and authorities will conduct a further investigation.

A research team from Nanjing Normal University that monitors Bryde's whales in the area identified the injured whale as WZ-056, the statement said. The whale sustained a white scar about 50 to 60 centimeters long on the right side of its back.

Experts cited by the committee said the injury was unlikely to cause serious harm. Observations over the past two days showed the whale continuing to move normally in nearby waters.

The management committee said it would continue tracking the whale with researchers and take protective measures if necessary. It also said authorities would work to better define whale activity zones and regulate fishing and tourism activities to reduce future risks.

(By Zhang Jiahao)