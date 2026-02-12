LINE

Text:AAAPrint
ECNS Wire

Chinese authorities launch investigation after fishing boat hits Bryde's whale

2026-02-12 09:50:33Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - A fishing boat has collided with a Bryde's whale near Weizhou Island in southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, injuring the whale and prompting an official investigation, according to media reports.

The Weizhou Island tourism zone management committee said in a statement that the boat was unable to avoid the whale after the owner spotted it at close range, resulting in a collision that injured the whale's back.

A fishing boat collides with a Bryde's whale near Weizhou Island in southern China's Guangxi. (Photo: Screenshot)

According to the committee, the vessel had completed the required departure procedures before leaving port to conduct shrimp fishing operations several nautical miles offshore. The collision occurred later while the boat was returning to the harbor.

The committee said the area where the incident occurred is not a common site for Bryde's whales, and authorities will conduct a further investigation.

A research team from Nanjing Normal University that monitors Bryde's whales in the area identified the injured whale as WZ-056, the statement said. The whale sustained a white scar about 50 to 60 centimeters long on the right side of its back.

Experts cited by the committee said the injury was unlikely to cause serious harm. Observations over the past two days showed the whale continuing to move normally in nearby waters.

The management committee said it would continue tracking the whale with researchers and take protective measures if necessary. It also said authorities would work to better define whale activity zones and regulate fishing and tourism activities to reduce future risks.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]