State Grid Suqian Power Supply Company: A package of measures to solve the difficulty in connecting charging piles in old communities

Faced with the difficulty in connecting charging piles in old communities, State Grid Suqian Power Supply Company has launched a package of measures including "Party branch co-construction + government-enterprise linkage", "one thing, one service" and "fingertip direct train", achieving phased results in project construction. Up to now, the company has completed the planning and design of charging pile power supply points in 16 communities and built such points in 7 communities including Golden Venice, providing strong support for residents' green travel.

Most old communities did not consider the charging needs of new energy vehicles during construction, generally lacking key equipment such as cable branch boxes and electric energy metering boxes. In addition, the addition of new power supply points involves factors such as fire safety, making power connection a tough problem.

On September10,2025, Jiang Haoran and Wang Guihang, low-voltage general managers of Suyu Power Supply Service Center of Suqian Power Supply Company, together with Liu Rui from the fire department, conducted a joint on-site survey on the power connection of the ground charging shed in Huaxia Modern City Community. (Photo by Wu Di)

To address this issue, since this year, State Grid Suqian Power Supply Company has taken "Party branch co-construction + government-enterprise linkage" as the starting point. Internally, it has organized joint planning campaigns on charging pile power supply points in old communities with marketing, design and other departments; externally, it has coordinated with communities, property management and fire departments for on-site joint surveys to scientifically determine the layout of equipment, balancing safety and efficiency from the source.

On the basis of optimizing the coordination mechanism, the company has simultaneously implemented the "one thing, one service" for charging piles. By signing centralized agreements on charging pile construction with community property management, it has obtained batch information on fixed parking spaces and construction permits. When applying for installation, owners no longer need to provide separate property certificates, and can handle the formalities quickly with ID cards, parking space property certificates and other materials. At present, this model has been promoted in 5 communities such as Wenchang Garden in Suyu District of Suqian.

The company has also innovatively built a "fingertip direct train for charging piles", establishing a WeChat group for each customer including the owner, power supply and construction personnel to push updates in key nodes in real time and respond to problems within the day. Since this year, the company has set up about 8,500 WeChat groups to close-loop related affairs, reducing complaints about charging piles by about 20% year-on-year, realizing zero-time difference in services through transparent communication. (Wang Songzhu)