By Gan Tian

(ECNS) – Filipino "comfort women" have spent decades seeking justice for the atrocities they endured during Japan's occupation of the Philippines, with many protesting until their final days, according to Sharon Cabusao-Silva, a coordinator of Lila Pilipina.

"Even in their sickbeds or deathbeds, they would always be willing to stand up and join the protest actions" said Silva, who shared stories of Filipino Lolas and expressed strong condemnation to the heinous crimes committed by the Japanese invading forces during a recent interview with China News Network.

Filipino civil groups hold a protest in front of the Japanese embassy in the Philippines on January 12, 2017, demanding that the Japanese government formally apologize and compensate the victims of "comfort women". (Fiel photo: China News Service/Zhang Ming)

"Lola," a Tagalog word that means grandmother, refers to the aging Filipino "comfort women" victims as a group.

Based on statistics, more than 1,000 Filipino women were forced to serve as sex slaves during Japan's occupation of the Philippines from December 1941 to August 1945.

To date, 174 have become members of Lila Pilipina, and among them, only a few survive, said Silva, who has been fighting for justice for Filipino Lolas for years.

It has been their wish to see justice from Japan for the tragedy that they experienced during World War II, she added

She further pointed out that historically, the number of Filipino women who suffered atrocities committed by the Japanese invaders was likely much higher than 1,000.

Most of those "comfort women" victims were never able to go back to school, enter formal employment, or travel outside of their own country or even their hometowns. As a result, they lived the rest of their lives on the margins of society, in poverty, recalled Silva.

(Photo: Lila Pilipina Facebook)

Estelita Dy was one of the Filipino Lolas who had suffered severe, nightmarish trauma that haunted her entire life.

In 1944, 14-year-old Estelita Dy was kidnapped by Japanese soldiers when she went to a market in her hometown on the Philippines' Negros island.

Keeping the secret for nearly half a century, Estelita Dy finally gathered the courage to come forward and join other Filipino Lolas.

They took to the streets, protesting against Japanese war crimes in front of the Japanese Embassy in Manila or outside the presidential palace of the Philippines, calling for peace and opposing any attempt to drag the Philippines into conflicts.

Silva recounted that Estelita Dy once told her, she felt her days were numbered, but she wanted to see justice in her remaining days.

"But Estelita Dy didn't expect it actually to happen, because She knew that Japan has been very adamant at refusing to atone for its wartime crimes," added Silva.

Estelita Dy said her only wish is that "the young people do not experience what we experienced during the war of occupation by the Japanese."

However, by the end of 2024, Estelita Dy passed away at the age of 94, without receiving an apology from Japan.

For Silva, telling the story of Filipino Lolas is not only about remembering the past, but also about sounding a warning for the future, so that such tragedies will never be repeated.

"Now that most of the victims have passed away, memorization has become a very important work, " stated Silva.

She believes that truth should not be distorted or tampered for political distractions, nor should Japanese wartime atrocities be erased from history textbooks under the manipulation of Japan's right-wing forces.

Silva further noted that it is worth remining vigilant about the fact that the "Comfort Women" monument erected in Manila Bay was hurriedly "erased" by the Philippine government under pressure from Japan and "has gone missing ever since."

"We want to keep the lessons, the tragedies of the wartime abuses that Japan has committed. We want to keep that alive in the memories and knowledge of the Filipino people, especially the young people, so that it does not happen again," emphasized Silva.

On behalf of Lila Pilipina, Silva warned of the danger of Japan embarking on a war path again as she noticed that Japan is selling ammunition and becoming warmongering in the Asia Pacific region in recent years.

Silva called for the Japanese right wing to sincerely atone for the crimes, issue an official apology and provide compensation for victims and their families, instead of going further down the path of militarism.