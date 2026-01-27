Chinese scientists identify oral drug VV116 as promising Nipah virus treatment

(ECNS) -- A new study by several Chinese research teams has found that the oral nucleoside drug VV116 possesses strong antiviral activity against the Nipah virus (NiV), offering fresh hope in the fight against this emerging highly lethal infectious disease, according to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The research was led by professors Xiao Gengfu, Zhang Leike and Shan Chao from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and Hu Tianwen from Vigonvita Life Sciences Co., Ltd.

Researchers reported that V116, a prodrug targeting the viral RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp), and its active metabolites significantly inhibited NiV replication in laboratory experiments. The drug was effective against both the Malaysian (NiV-M) and Bangladeshi (NiV-B) strains of the virus.

This breakthrough marks the first confirmation of VV116's therapeutic potential against NiV.

The study titled "The oral nucleoside drug VV116 is a promising candidate for treating Nipah virus infection," was published in the international journal Emerging Microbes & Infections.

(Photo from the website of Wuhan Institute of Virology )

In January 2026, new cases and deaths were reported in West Bengal, India, prompting authorities to isolate nearly 100 close contacts.

VV116 (deuterium remdesivir hydrobromide tablet) is a novel oral nucleoside antiviral drug that has previously been approved in Uzbekistan and China for the treatment of COVID-19.

Nipah virus was first identified during an outbreak in Malaysia in 1998, and is now recognized as a high-risk pathogen with a fatality rate of 40%–70%.

From 2023 to now, repeated outbreaks in India and Bangladesh have shown a growing trend in both scale and geographic spread.

Due to its broad host range, high mortality rate, and the absence of approved drugs or vaccines, the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified NiV as a priority pathogen posing a serious regional threat.