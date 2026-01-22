China's grain output stays above 715 million metric tons for second year in a row

(ECNS) — China's grain output reached about 715 million metric tons in 2025, up 8.4 million metric tons year on year, setting a new record and remaining above 715 million metric tons for the second consecutive year, a senior official said Thursday.

Zhang Xingwang, vice minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, told a press conference that China will prioritize boosting overall agricultural production capacity during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026–2030). Measures will focus on increasing grain output potential, protecting farmland, advancing high-standard farmland construction, and promoting improved crop varieties, Zhang said.

He added that China will accelerate the adoption of smart and modern farming technologies and promote greener, higher-quality agricultural development, while supporting rural industries to help raise farmers' incomes.

(By Evelyn)