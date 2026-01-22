Free entry for Chinese fans at AFC U23 Asian Cup final a rumor

(ECNS) — The Chinese Consulate General in Jeddah has dismissed the false online claims that Chinese nationals will be able to enter the AFC U23 Asian Cup final for free, urging fans to obtain tickets through official channels.

The U23 men's Asian Cup final will be held this Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, which is drawing strong interest from fans in China and around the world.

The consulate noted that the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation had previously provided a limited number of complimentary tickets to Chinese fans living in Jeddah through some Chinese community groups in the consular district. These were just for a few Chinese people living in Saudi Arabia, staff of Chinese-funded enterprises and institutions, and some local Chinese students.

It stressed that statements circulated by some accounts on social media claiming things such as "free admission for Chinese people" or "entry with a Chinese passport" are false and should be ignored.

Fans are advised to purchase tickets via official channels in advance, the consulate added.

(By Evelyn)