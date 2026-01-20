LINE

Death toll of Baogang plant explosion rises to 9

2026-01-20

(ECNS) -- Nine people have been confirmed dead after an explosion at a steel plant in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, while one individual remains missing, local authorities said on Tuesday.

The blast occurred at 3:03 p.m. on Sunday at a plate plant of Baogang United Steel in Baotou City, according to the on-site emergency rescue headquarters. Previous reports indicate that the blast originated from a 650-cubic-meter saturated water and steam spherical tank.

Verification of the missing person is still underway.

(By Evelyn)

