Xi congratulates Central African Republic president on reelection

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday congratulated Faustin-Archange Touadera on his reelection as president of the Central African Republic.

In his message, Xi noted that in recent years, China and the Central African Republic have continued to deepen political mutual trust.

The two sides have also firmly supported each other on issues involving their core interests and major concerns, and steadily advanced exchanges and cooperation across various fields, he added.

Xi said that he attached great importance to the development of China-Central African Republic relations.

He expressed readiness to work with President Touadera to actively implement the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, and to push ahead with the continuous upgrading of the two countries' strategic partnership, so as to deliver greater benefits to the peoples of both countries.