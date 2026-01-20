China-Myanmar cross-border marathon draws nearly 600,000 runners over past decade

Photo shows the 2024 Ruili China and Muse Myanmar Cross-Border Marathon. (Photo provided to China News Service)

(ECNS) — The Ruili China and Muse Myanmar Cross-Border Marathon has attracted nearly 600,000 runners from 33 countries and regions over the past decade, organizers said Monday at a press conference in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

First launched in 2016, the marathon was upgraded in 2017 into a cross-border race linking Ruili in China and Muse in Myanmar. The 2026 edition of the event will begin at 8 a.m. on March 1 in Ruili City and will include both a full and half marathon with the total number of participants being capped at 4,000.

The event has become the only officially approved cross-border marathon jointly hosted by neighboring cities from China and a foreign country, according to the Chinese Athletics Association.

Organizers said the 2026 route is designed to showcase the region's natural scenery as well as cultural exchange of China and Myanmar. Starting from Nongmo Lake Park in Ruili, runners will pass key landmarks including the China-Myanmar border gate, the Ruili River, the well-known "single-tree forest," and the city's sports park.

Near Boundary Marker No. 81 along the border, traditional dance performances organized by the Myanmar side will also be staged, offering runners an immersive experience of cross-border cultural exchange and friendship.

(By Evelyn)