China's public security situation continues to improve

(ECNS) — China recorded further improvements in public security in 2025, with falling crime rates and rising public confidence, according to a work conference of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee held from Sunday to Monday.

It was reported that the nationwide sense of public security reached 98.23% in 2025, remaining above 98% for six consecutive years. Criminal cases nationwide fell 12.8% year on year, the lowest level this century, while public order cases dropped by 3.5 percent.

Significant progress was made in combating telecommunications and online fraud, with decisive blows dealt to major criminal syndicates in northern Myanmar. A total of 57,000 suspects were repatriated, and the ringleader of a gambling and fraud group, Chen Zhi, was brought back to China, it was said.

Historic achievements were made in the fight against drug-related crimes, with the number of drug users nationwide down 63% compared with the end of 2020.

Meanwhile, procuratorial data showed a 9.8% year-on-year decline in juvenile offenders reviewed for prosecution in 2025, along with a 2.2% drop in crimes infringing upon minors -- the first time both figures have fallen simultaneously.

