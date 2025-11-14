LINE

Traffic accident kills 5 Chinese nationals, injures 8 in Bali

2025-11-14 18:27:33

(ECNS)-- Five Chinese nationals were killed and eight others injured early Friday in a traffic accident in Buleleng Regency in northern Bali, the Chinese Consulate General in Denpasar said.

A minibus crashed into a tree and tumbled down a slope at around 4:30 am local time on the Denpasar-Singaraja road near Gitgit village, according to local police.

The Chinese Consulate General in Denpasar said it has been in close contact with Indonesian authorities to verify the casualties, establish direct communication with those involved, and coordinate local volunteer teams to provide translation and other assistance.

The consulate said it will continue to work with relevant departments to handle follow-up matters and make every effort to provide consular protection and assistance.

