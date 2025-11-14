LINE

China's Shenzhou-20 crew returns to Earth

(ECNS) -- The return capsule of the Shenzhou-21 spaceship, carrying the Shenzhou-20 crew, landed safely at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Friday.

The three astronauts -- Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui, and Wang Jie -- completed their space mission and are in good health.  

The previous report stated that the Shenzhou-20 spacecraft does not meet the requirements for the astronauts' return because tiny cracks have been found in a viewport window of its return capsule, most probably caused by the external impact from space debris.

The Shenzhou-21 crewed spaceship undocked from the space station combination at 11:14 a.m.(Beijing Time).

At 2:49 p.m., the Beijing Aerospace Control Center issued a return command through the ground station, and the orbital capsule of the Shenzhou-21 spaceship separated from the return capsule.

They had spent 204 days in orbit, setting a new record for the longest in-orbit stay among Chinese astronaut crews, the CMSA said

The return capsule of the Shenzhou-21 spaceship touches down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 14, 2025. (Photo / Screenshot from CCTV)

