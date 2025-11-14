No casualties reported in Wenchang Pavilion fire

A fire broke out at Wenchang Pavilion in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu province, on Wednesday, after a visitor lit incense. The site is often mistaken to be part of a historically significant temple.

There were no casualties, and the surrounding forest area was unaffected, according to the city's fire authorities on Thursday.

Wenchang Pavilion began construction in January 2008 in the Phoenix Mountain Scenic Area. After its completion in October 2009, it was placed under the management of the nearby Yongqing Temple.

The original Yongqing Temple was established during the reign of Emperor Wu of the Liang Dynasty (502-557). It experienced multiple periods of prosperity and decline. In 1993, a new temple was constructed in the area with the same name to honor the history of the original.

All buildings within the temple are modern constructions with no ancient structures remaining, and the pavilion does not contain any cultural relics, the investigation team said.