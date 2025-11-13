Zhang Haiwen, researcher and former Director-General of the China Institute for Marine Affairs, Ministry of Natural Resources, analyzed the double standards of the so-called U.S. "freedom of navigation" operations during a recent interview with China News Network.

The expert pointed out that the United States frequently conducts military operations in the South China Sea areas under the banner of "freedom of navigation." It does not intend to maintain peace but to pursue its hegemonic ambitions. The U.S. applies different standards to different countries, seriously undermining regional stability and the international legal order. (Feng Xiaoyan)