Zhang Jian and the green legacy of Nantong

The great river meets the sea here: saltwater and freshwater merge, and thousands of miles of silt settle, giving rise to the fertile land of Nantong. Over a century ago, Zhang Jian, a champion scholar and industrialist, bound his ideals to the fate of this city.

In return for the land's abundance, he answered with a force of green innovation. Today, every shade of green in Nantong stands as a testament to Zhang Jian's ecological foresight.

We are also walking upon the very foundation laid by his ecological wisdom, innovating through inheritance, growing through protection, and continuing this path of harmony toward a steadier, farther, and broader future.