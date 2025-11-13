LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

Zhang Jian and the green legacy of Nantong

2025-11-13 11:20:28Ecns.cn Editor : Ren Shuai ECNS App Download

The great river meets the sea here: saltwater and freshwater merge, and thousands of miles of silt settle, giving rise to the fertile land of Nantong. Over a century ago, Zhang Jian, a champion scholar and industrialist, bound his ideals to the fate of this city.

In return for the land's abundance, he answered with a force of green innovation. Today, every shade of green in Nantong stands as a testament to Zhang Jian's ecological foresight.

We are also walking upon the very foundation laid by his ecological wisdom, innovating through inheritance, growing through protection, and continuing this path of harmony toward a steadier, farther, and broader future.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2025 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]