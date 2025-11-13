LINE

Text:AAAPrint
ECNS Wire

Chinese premier Li Qiang to attend SCO meeting, G20 summit, visit Zambia

2025-11-13 16:48:47Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Moscow on Nov. 17 and 18 at the invitation of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Thursday. 

Li will pay an official visit to Zambia on Nov. 19 and 20 at the invitation of the government of the Republic of Zambia, and attend the 20th G20 Summit in Johannesburg from Nov. 21 to 23 at the invitation of the government of the Republic of South Africa, the spokesperson said.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2025 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]