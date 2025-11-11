China ranks first globally in 6G patent applications

(ECNS) -- By June 2025, China led the world in 6G patent applications, holding roughly 40.3% of the global total, according to an internet development report released at the 2025 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit in Zhejiang Province on Sunday.

The report also revealed that China has become the world's largest holder of AI patents, with a 60% share.

Such a large quantity of patents is the result of China's sustained investment in the field of communication technology and will earn it an important right to speak in the formulation of 6G standards and future industrialization, said Han Juke, deputy head of the China Communications Industry Association.

China leads the world not only in 6G patent applications but also maintains robust momentum in information infrastructure construction. The report indicates that by June 2025, the total number of fixed broadband access users in China had reached 684 million, with 4.55 million 5G base stations built cumulatively and 1.118 billion 5G mobile phone users. China has remained the world's largest online retail market for 12 consecutive years. This solid network infrastructure has laid a sound foundation for 6G technology R&D and future commercialization.

China's leading position in 6G patents marks a significant step in the country's transition from a telecommunications giant to a telecommunications powerhouse, said Bai Siwei, secretary-general of the China Internet of Things Industry Association.

The report indicates that 6G technology is undergoing accelerated validation and industrialization, with the successful development and demonstration of the world's first endogenous intelligent communication system designed for 6G.

China is developing rapidly in the field of brain-computer interface, with the market reaching 3.2 billion yuan ($0.45 billion) in 2024, representing an annual growth rate of 18.8%, the report said.

(By Zhang Dongfang)